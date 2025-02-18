Arajet launches direct San Juan/DomRep air routes

Arajet will offer four weekly flights between San Juan and Santo Domingo. (Credit: Wiki)

The Dominican low-cost carrier expands its reach with new U.S. routes, connecting Puerto Rico to Santo Domingo and Punta Cana.

Dominican airline Arajet has announced the launch of direct flights connecting San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (airport code SJU) with Santo Domingo and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, offering fares starting at $84 each way, taxes included. Flights are set to take off June 4 from Santo Domingo and June 6 from Punta Cana.

The announcement was made jointly by Arajet, the government of Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, and the Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Tourism, underscoring a regional effort to enhance air connectivity between the two Caribbean neighbors.

Arajet CEO Víctor Pacheco-Méndez called the new routes “historic and transcendental” for tourism, business and the Dominican diaspora in Puerto Rico.

The airline will operate four weekly flights between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic under the Open Skies Treaty between the U.S. and the Dominican Republic.

The new flights are expected to generate an estimated $10.4 million in economic impact and add approximately 58,000 seats to the market, Puerto Rico Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón said.

“For the government of Puerto Rico, supporting airlines that strengthen our island’s air connectivity is a priority,” González-Colón said. “We’re committed to working with the Dominican Republic to grow our tourism industries together.”

Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Willianette Robles-Cancel highlighted the added convenience for travelers.

“The new direct routes between San Juan and the airports in Santo Domingo and Punta Cana make the Caribbean even more accessible and affordable,” she said.

Arajet has been expanding, launching its first U.S. operations this year. The airline will begin flights from Miami on April 11, with service to Santo Domingo and Punta Cana, followed by San Juan on June 5. New York will also be added in June, marking the first direct flights between the Dominican Republic and the state in 30 years.

“As the first low-fare airline in the Caribbean region, Arajet is excited to welcome American tourists and the diaspora community with low fares to the Dominican Republic and more than 20 exciting destinations,” said Pacheco-Méndez. “This is the beginning of our U.S. operations, and these routes will expand tourism in our region, making it easier for travelers to discover our country and connect to exciting destinations in neighboring Caribbean islands as well as Central and South America.”

Currently, several airlines operate direct flights between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. JetBlue Airways and Frontier Airlines offer daily flights from San Juan to Santo Domingo, while Sky High Aviation Services provides daily service on the same route. Frontier will also introduce flights connecting San Juan to Santiago’s Cibao International Airport (STI) on June 14, three times a week.

To celebrate its entry into Puerto Rico, Arajet has launched the “VAMOPAPR” promotion, offering a 30% discount on flights booked between Feb. 17-28 for travel from June 2024 through March 28, 2026.

Initially, Puerto Rican travelers will have access to 11 connecting destinations via Arajet’s hubs in Santo Domingo and Punta Cana, including Aruba, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia and Peru.

Arajet transported 1.2 million passengers in 2024 and is projecting 1.7 million in 2025. With its growing network, the airline now serves 26 destinations in 17 countries and will receive three additional Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, bringing its fleet to 13 planes.

Arajet passengers can choose from Smart, Comfort and Extra packages, which offer options such as extra legroom, a checked bag and priority boarding. On board, the airline’s crew provides a hospitality experience infused with Dominican culture, including in-flight food and beverages featuring local products.

“Arajet is excited to welcome American tourists and the diaspora community,” Pacheco-Méndez added. “Miami, San Juan, and coming soon New York represent strong tourism markets, and beginning U.S. operations with flights from these cities is the next step towards realizing our vision of the [Dominican Republic] as a new travel hub of the continent.”