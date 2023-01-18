Arby’s expands Puerto Rico footprint with 8th restaurant

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Arby’s sandwich chain continues to expand its footprint in Puerto Rico with the opening of its eighth restaurant located in Hatillo, following a $2.8 million investment.

The restaurant generated 100 indirect jobs during the construction stage and will create some 60 direct jobs, company officials said.

The chain plans to open five new restaurants throughout Puerto Rico during 2023.

Located on Road #2 in Hatillo, the chain’s new restaurant spans 2,600 square feet, which will provide capacity for 45 customers. The new Arby’s location follows the “freestanding” establishment format with a drive-thru.

“With the opening of our eighth Arby’s restaurant, we validate our commitment to continuous and consistent expansion,” said Carlos Budet, president of Fransglobal, Arby’s franchisor in Puerto Rico.

“We set the opening of an eighth location as our goal looking toward the expansion scheduled for 2023 and we have achieved it,” he said. “The support we have received has been the basis to visualize the sustained growth that we continue to see.”

Like the other Arby’s restaurants on the Island, it offers the specialties of its menu of 22 sandwiches, wraps, shakes and sides.

Arby’s operates more than 150 restaurants in seven countries outside of the United States.

In Puerto Rico, it has restaurants in Plaza Cayey, San Patricio Village in Guaynabo, Plaza Las Américas, Plaza Del Caribe, Santa Isabel, Plaza Escorial in Carolina and in Río Bayamón.