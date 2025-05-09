ARC, Arco launch Project PRospect to boost student-athletes

From left: Gilberto Guasp of Arco Publicidad and Jesús Cruz-Arce, CEO of ARC

The program trains young athletes in branding, legal rights and media skills.

ARC Sports & Entertainment and Arco Publicidad have launched Project PRospect, a new initiative in Puerto Rico aimed at supporting the professional development of student-athletes.

The program focuses on personal branding, education on Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities, and specialized legal guidance.

“Project PRospect’s primary objective is to prepare high-potential student-athletes, especially those entering the collegiate level, by providing them with the necessary tools to build their digital presence, develop their personal brand and strategically position themselves for long-term commercial opportunities,” said Jesús Cruz-Arce, CEO of ARC.

The program brings together three organizations. ARC provides athlete representation, Arco offers brand strategy and advertising services, and O’Neill & Borges delivers legal support for NIL contracts and compliance.

Athletes receive training in social media management, brand development, media communication and sponsor outreach.

“Student-athletes should consider making their favorite sport a career,” said Efrén Pagán, president of Arco Publicidad. “Image management has become crucial in today’s sports world.”

Legal education is a key part of the initiative. O’Neill & Borges attorneys advise students and families on NIL rights, contract terms and regulatory issues.

“Effective, timely and practical legal and compliance advice on NIL matters for both students and their parents can represent the key element to achieve planned, consistent and successful development,” said David Rivé-Power of O&B.

Project PRospect is already working with young athletes in basketball, tennis, soccer and volleyball, including students from both public and private schools.