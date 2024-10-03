Argos Puerto Rico fined $111K, to spend $200K on school solar projects

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency settled with Argos Puerto Rico for air quality violations. (Screen capture of Facebook.com)

The EPA settlement includes the penalty and solar installations for a school and a childcare facility.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that Argos Puerto Rico Corp., owner of a Portland cement plant in Dorado, has reached a settlement over Clean Air Act violations. The company will pay a $111,000 penalty and spend more than $200,000 on Supplemental Environmental Projects (SEPs) to install solar power systems at a nearby school and childcare facility.

The EPA’s investigation into Argos’ facility involved inspections, information requests and record reviews, which found several violations of the Clean Air Act Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) standards for cement manufacturers.

Portland cement, a key ingredient in concrete, is vital for global infrastructure but also a significant source of industrial emissions, the EPA said.

MACT standards are designed to limit the release of hazardous air pollutants from industrial sources, ensuring facilities use the highest level of pollution control. Violations of these standards can lead to increased pollution, affecting public health and the environment.

According to the agency, Argos did not meet emission standards for dioxins and furans for 130 days, failed total hydrocarbon testing for one day and did not monitor mercury emissions for 19 days. The company also failed to comply with reporting requirements 12 times.

SEPs are environmentally beneficial projects undertaken as part of enforcement settlements. The EPA said these initiatives aim to support the community’s immediate needs while fostering long-term environmental stewardship and educational opportunities for children.

As part of the settlement, Argos will voluntarily install solar rooftop systems and battery backup systems for Casa de Niños Manuel Fernández Juncos, a nonprofit serving children in San Juan, and Elisa Dávila Vázquez Elementary School in Vega Alta.

“This settlement goes beyond ensuring that this facility complies with air pollution control regulations by providing additional significant benefits to school children and the community through the installation of solar power systems,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa García. “These projects are particularly welcomed in Puerto Rico, where the energy grid is not reliable. Solar power with battery storage and microgrids provide backup during grid disruptions, ensuring continuous learning and serving as emergency shelters during disasters.”