ASL Services Holdings CEO named ‘Puerto Rican Woman Entrepreneur’

February 27, 2020

Angela Roth, CEO of ASL Services Holdings, received the “Puerto Rican Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award” during the 7th “Women Who Lead Summit,” held in San Juan.

This year’s “Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award” recognizes the accomplishments of outstanding female entrepreneurship and business leadership in the Puerto Rican Latino community.

Women Who Lead, LLC is a professional organization that promotes the economic development of women, organizations and countries through the professional inclusion of women in business and leadership.

The summit is the largest such event organized by and for women in Latin America and seeks to provide a platform to recognize and showcase the professional success of women, from all over the world.

Roth has led the growth and development of ASL Services Enterprises and subsidiaries, the company said.

Since its inception in 1992, ASL Services Enterprises has grown from a single-employee organization to an international, subsidiary-holding organization serving the diverse needs of the deaf, hard of hearing and deafblind communities around the world.

“There’s no ‘solo’ act. I’ve been blessed to have a team that has purpose and dedication to quality and caring,” Roth said.