Atlantis Health Care Group invests $2.7M to reopen dialysis center in Carolina

December 6, 2018 152

Atlantis Health Care Group Puerto Rico announced the reopening of its renovated renal dialysis center in Carolina following a $2.7 million investment to repair damages caused by Hurricane María in September 2017.

“After the passage of the atmospheric phenomenon, hundreds of patients, their relatives, as well as health professionals, faced great challenges to receive and supply medical services for patients in critical conditions,” said Rubette Harford, president of Atlantis, during the inauguration of the new facilities.

“In that sense, we thank representatives of the state and municipal governments who lent a helping hand immediately after the hurricane, through various efforts, and made this reopening possible,” she said. “Today we witness another example of Puerto Rico’s ability to overcome great obstacles and rise with more energy.”

The new dialysis center, which has a staff of about 40 employees and is headed by Luis San Miguel, has been treating patients since last month. It houses 47 hemodialysis stations and four training stations for peritoneal dialysis treatment.

In addition, it provides nutritional consulting, social services, and stations for home therapy training, among other services for those patients.

The center is already tending to 161 patients and has a capacity for up to 276, including those coming from Vieques and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Harford said.

Since Hurricane María struck last year, Atlantis has invested a total of $5.7 million to ensure the optimal functioning of its 17 dialysis centers and three training centers located throughout the island. Currently, the company generates some 600 jobs islandwide.