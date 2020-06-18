Atlantis Health Care urges kidney failure patients to continue dialysis treatments

June 18, 2020 81

Puerto Rico’s economy has gradually begun to re-open, so it is crucial to emphasize renal patients the importance to continue adherence to their dialysis treatments to avoid complications with coronavirus infection, said Atlantis Health Care Group President Rubette Harford.

“Stopping and or shortening dialysis treatments can lead to greater medical complications, hospitalizations, and premature death,” she said, emphasizing on abiding by the Centers for Disease Control guidelines in following the social distancing, frequent handwashing, and the use of wearing masks guidelines.

“As we move toward re-opening the economy, the practicing of these guidelines becomes more important especially in the care and prevention of a resurgent of infections with this at-risk population,” she said.

Kidney failure is one of the top five chronic diseases that Puerto Ricans suffer the most, with a prevalence of about 6,280 patients. The primary causes for kidney failure in Puerto Rico are diabetes and hypertension, she said.

Atlantis Health Care Group dialysis treatment clinics in Puerto have implemented additional measures such as chair spacing, ongoing education on washing hands, the use of hand sanitizers and masks, and prescreening measures prior to entry to the facility.

In addition, appointment punctuality is strictly enforced to avoid unnecessary crowding of patients in waiting areas.

“Prevention measures are an important part of our daily operations as the organization works through these unprecedented times,” she said. “Our call to all renal patients is to continue dialysis treatments, especially during this COVID-19 contingency, and to trust the expertise and preparation of our entire team to keep your health in optimum condition.”

Atlantis Health Care Group is a Puerto Rican company that has been offering treatments for both chronic kidney and end stage renal disease in Puerto Rico for the past 20 years. It has 16 clinics islandwide.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.