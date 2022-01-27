ATM joins HMS Ferries on new ticket policy for Vieques, Culebra ferries

Ferry passengers can continue to purchase tickets in person at all terminals, the company confirmed. (Credit: Diego A. Cantor)

The Maritime Transportation Authority (ATM, in Spanish) and HMS Ferries, in alliance with the mayors of the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra announced a new consolidated ticket exchange and refund policy for the Puerto Rico Ferry that can allow their vessels to operate at full capacity.

This policy states that from now on:

Passenger-only tickets may be exchanged for other travel during the first 24 hours after departure of the original ticket;

Cargo tickets may be exchanged for another trip up to 48 hours after departure of the original trip;

If a ticket exchange is not completed within the respective 24- and 48-hour timeframes, the exchange will not be allowed;

No money will be refunded for any reason; and,

Passengers will continue to have access to real-time information through the reservation and ticketing system at their website, in the “City Experiences” app and in person at all terminals.

“The clarity this policy provides will ensure that passengers and crew have a consistent ticketing process, providing operational reliability and better trip planning for passengers as we continue to improve the ferry system during the transition process in course,” said HMS Ferries Puerto Rico President Matthew Miller.

This step in the transition stage of the Puerto Rico Ferries service will not affect the price of the tickets, nor the possibility of buying tickets in person, therefore passengers can continue to purchase tickets in person at all terminals, the company confirmed.