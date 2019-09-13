AT&T contributes $50K to Andanza to support ‘Danza con Andanza’ program

September 13, 2019 93

As part of its focus on culture and education, AT&T contributed $50,000 to Andanza, a Puerto Rican contemporary dance company and dance school. The contribution will support the nonprofit’s “Danza con Andanza” educational program.

Since 2002, “Danza con Andanza” has helped hundreds of students in need improve their personal development and academic progress through a dance curriculum.

Students in the program participate in weekly dance workshops. The curriculum challenges them physically, socially, emotionally and cognitively. It also helps the students develop discipline and motivation. As part of the curriculum, the students attend performances and even participate in them. Talented participants are offered scholarships to study at Andanza’s School.

“We’re proud to support an organization that is focused on the development of youth as a whole,” said Alexandra Verdiales-Costa, AT&T’s regional vice president.

“This program introduces young people to new experiences and challenges, while helping them build confidence and self-esteem. We are proud to be part of this effort to offer young people potentially life-changing experiences,” she said.

“Through different languages, the technological and the artistic, both AT&T and Andanza try to improve communication and society,” said Lolita Villanúa, artistic and executive director of Andanza.

“We do it through dance and the non-verbal expression of the body, and by making the arts accessible to everyone through unique programs such as ‘Danza con Andanza’ for underserved communities,” she said.

AT&T has a long history of investing in projects that create learning opportunities, promote academic and economic achievement and address community needs.