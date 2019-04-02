Aurora Angel Network invests $210K in emerging tech start-up in P.R.

April 2, 2019 331

Aurora Angel Network, a group of angel investors created in January 2019, announced its first investment of $210,000 in Zomio Inc., a Puerto Rico-based security company that develops smart technology.

Aurora is comprised by a group of executives and entrepreneurs whose mission is to invest in the growth of innovative and scalable start-ups to create a new generation of Puerto Rican companies. Aurora’s investors support entrepreneurs not only with seed capital, but also with access to a wide network of professional contacts and mentorship support.

“Aurora was created to address the gap between the growing number of innovative start-ups and young companies in Puerto Rico and investors who are interested in advancing and accelerating the entrepreneurial movement,” said Liana O’Drobinak, Aurora’s managing director.

“We’re very proud and excited about this first achievement with a company as innovative as Zomio Inc. We’re confident that this is the first of many companies that Aurora will help take to the next level,” she said.

Zomio Inc. beat out several other applicants competing for the funding. Its first product, ARK, is a sensor that detects drastic environmental changes within a car that can be harmful or fatal. Zomio was one of the winners of EnterPRize 2018, Grupo Guayacan’s annual business competition, during which it also won the Innovation Award from Ferraiuoli, LLC.

“Ever since I walked through Guayacán’s doors, I felt like I was at home. Through EnterPRize, we received world-class mentorship and education with experts in relevant fields,” said Ishmael Lebron, CEO of Zomio Inc.

“Today we’re happy to share that, thanks to this preparation, we’ve received an important investment from the Aurora Angel Network that will allow us to bring our product to market and save lives, while also demonstrating the entrepreneurial talent that Puerto Rico has on a global scale,” he said.

Aurora will evaluate companies ready for investment on a quarterly basis, and it expects to invest in four companies per year. The network is now accepting applications for this quarter until April 3rd. For additional information about Aurora Angel Network, click HERE.