P.R. P3 Authority lands award from ‘P3 Bulletin’ magazine

The Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnership Authority has been bestowed with a special award from the “P3 Bulletin,” an industry publication based in London.

The “P3 Bulletin” covers the European, American and Latin American markets and every year seeks to recognize the best achievements in the P3s industry in an award event that takes place stateside.

This year, the P3 Authority received the “Special Prize” from the jury. This award is given to an individual or team that has made an outstanding contribution to the progress of P3s during the previous year. In 2017, Puerto Rico was also the recipient of an award from this organization, as the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport received a nod for being the “Best Operational Project.”

The judges “praised the agency’s ambitious project portfolio and were impressed by its continued effort to implement the work plans and its ability to create an investment program to attract foreign investors,” the publication stated upon announcing the award. “This is truly a story unlike any other in the Americas today and demonstrates how public-private partnerships can be used as a force for good and to transform people’s lives. ”

“We’re proud that this prestigious publication decided to grant Puerto Rico the jury’s ‘Special Award’,” said P3 Authority Executiv Director Omar Marrero.

“We’re also satisfied with the work done by the P3 Authority and that a neutral entity such as the ‘P3 Bulletin’ recognizes the efforts we have made to recover the confidence of investors, increasing investment in infrastructure, and developing the most aggressive project portfolio of in the U.S. market,” said Marrero.

The P3 Authority has a list of 10 projects that can be developed via partnerships in Puerto Rico, including a college dorm, optimizing water authority services, ferry concessions, energy, and in the areas of tourism and public safety.