Autogermana BMW introduces new, redesigned BMW X5

November 6, 2018 91

The newly redesigned BMW X5 2019 has arrived to Puerto Rico, an SUV that features a sleeker body, luxury details and new technologies, Autogermana BMW officials announced.

The 2019 BMW X5 is available in two models: X5 xDrive40i with 335 horsepower, and the X5 xDrive50i with 456 horsepower.

“The fourth generation of the X5 comes with a size that is slightly wider, rims up to 22 inches and a comfortable interior space with panoramic roof,” said Marimer Martínez, general manager of Autogermana.

“It’s dashboard is now completely digital, combined with two screens that are fully customizable,” she said.

The BMW X5 has an improved suspension that integrates the “Dynamic Damper Control” technology in all models, which allows suspension settings on the vehicle. It also incorporates four driving modes, all security systems, and “Driving Assistant Professional” that includes: Cruise control with Stop & Go, direction assistance and lane change and departure warnings, side collision avoidance protection, and traffic warnings at crossings. These functions are part of a set of driver assistance systems that represent a step toward autonomous driving, the automaker said.

Autogermana BMW announced the availability of the renewed BMW X5 2019 during an event for customers and business partners held at its headquarters in Hato Rey.