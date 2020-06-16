Automotive Technicians and Mechanics Examiners Board extends licenses thru Aug. 31

June 16, 2020 196

The Automotive Technicians and Mechanics Examiners Board announced an extension to the expiration date of mechanic licenses in all its categories until Aug. 31, 2020, and the approval of more than 100 continuing education courses in different modalities.

“To practice mechanics in Puerto Rico, a license issued by the state is required,” said Board Chair Carlos Domínguez-Nieves. “Mindful of the circumstances we’re experiencing due to COVID-19, we’ve provided this relief so that every licensed technician or mechanic can take the necessary steps to renew their license.”

Through recently Board-approved Resolution 2020-06, automotive technicians and mechanics will be able to continue working in their workshops and offer services legally without the need to renew their license, he said.

This applies to licenses that expired between the months of March to May or have an expiration date of June to August 2020, Domínguez-Nieves said.

However, they must carry out the necessary steps to renew their licenses as of Sept. 1, 2020. Failure to do so and continuing to work without permission, may be penalized and subject to fines, he said.

After getting the go-ahead from Gov. Wanda Vázquez, the Examining Board will resume starting in July 2020 the offering of revalidation exams for those who wish to obtain the Automotive Technician or Mechanic license. The dates will be announced and will include the requirements to take the exam and the deadline to submit the application.

Domínguez also called on all employers to continue providing auto repair services with all employees they have, even if their license expires, but requiring that it be renewed by Sept. 1, 2020.

On the other hand, the Board also approved Resolution 2020-07 to give continuing education providers — who have face-to-face courses approved for calendar year 2020 — the chance to convert them into remote education sessions.

