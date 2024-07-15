Auxilio Mutuo Hospital investigates network breach

The Auxilio Mutuo Hospital in the Hato Rey area of San Juan

The hospital hired experts for the incident and partnered with Oracle Health for its health record system in April.

Hospital Español Auxilio Mutuo of Puerto Rico said it discovered unauthorized access to its network in September and that experts, including outside counsel and IT forensic specialists were hired to determine the cause and extent of the incident.

While the investigation is ongoing, Auxilio Mutuo stated, “We have concluded that a limited amount of personal information may have been removed from our network in connection with the incident, including full names and one or more of the following: medical records, diagnostic information, and other data related to patient care.”

The hospital added that it does not have any “evidence that any information has been exfiltrated or misused,” but is encouraging people to check their personal information by monitoring their credit reports and financial statements, and reminded that they are entitled to a free credit report every 12 months from each of the three nationwide credit bureaus.

In related news, Auxilio Mutuo selected Oracle Health’s electronic health record (EHR) system in April to provide clinicians and staff “with a comprehensive, simplified view of a patient’s health information,” the hospital said.

Auxilio Mutuo said the software was selected to increase coordination across care teams and improve communications between clinicians and patients. The institution is also implementing Oracle Health’s RevElate Patient Accounting to automate its billing process and offer “a more convenient, transparent view of clinical and financial information.”

“With the ever-changing healthcare environment, we need a vendor that matches Auxilio Mutuo’s clinical experience and offers a robust electronic health records system,” said the hospital’s executive director, Jorge Matta-Serrano.

Oracle Health’s EHR implementation at Auxilio Mutuo marks its first in Puerto Rico. The hospital, one of the first on the island to implement an EHR over a decade ago, recognized the need to upgrade “the system to address some of the region’s biggest challenges.”

The hospital said that given that Puerto Ricans have faced significant natural disasters in recent years, including Hurricane Fiona in 2022 – only five years after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017, causing widespread loss of access to clean water and power – the new Oracle EHR is expected to provide “a stable and secure system” to help its care teams “make more informed decisions … when it matters the most” as the health system continues to rebuild and expand.

“Auxilio Mutuo provides a textbook example of how strategic technology deployments and innovation can enhance the clinician and patient experience with the goal to ultimately help improve health and financial outcomes,” said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health and Oracle Life Sciences. “Oracle Health’s modern, open and connected technology helps hospitals and health systems like Auxilio Mutuo overcome some of their most complex challenges, supports their caregivers in spending more time with patients, and aids in reducing administrative tasks.”