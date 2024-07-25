Avelo Airlines launches route between Lakeland, Florida, and San Juan

An Avelo Airlines aircraft (Photo by Joe ScarniciGetty Images for Avelo)

The new service will begin Oct. 26 and is expected to represent a $5.5 million economic impact for Puerto Rico.

Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines will begin operating a new route between Lakeland Linder International Airport in Florida and Puerto Rico’s primary Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) starting Oct. 26.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Co.’s (PRTC) executive director, Carlos Mercado-Santiago, made the announcement and said the new route will have an economic impact of approximately $5.5 million on local government coffers.

Avelo will offer this direct service operated with a Boeing 737-800 aircraft on Wednesdays and Saturdays year-round.

“The new service confirms Avelo’s commitment to Puerto Rico and the great reception the airline has had since it began its first route to the island on Nov. 15,” Mercado-Santiago said. “This flight from central Florida provides an excellent and accessible alternative for those seeking to enjoy a world-class Caribbean vacation as well as the diaspora, and strengthens Puerto Rico’s position in the regional aviation industry.”

Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy expressed his enthusiasm for the new route: “We are very pleased to announce this new nonstop service between central Florida and San Juan, as we continue to expand our convenient, affordable and reliable flight network to Puerto Rico.

“We are convinced and excited about this new route, which will make visits to the island’s famous beaches and enjoyment of its cultural activities and nightlife even easier and more accessible for central Florida residents.”

Aerostar President Jorge Hernández welcomed the new direct route, saying, “This new service provides greater diversity to the network that connects our island with the state of Florida, our loved ones who reside there and those who want to explore the diversity that Puerto Rico offers.

“We will continue working together with Avelo to further expand their services and connectivity to the island. We are very proud of the trust Avelo has placed in us.”

The airline’s third flight to the island is expected to add 19,656 seats during its first year of operation. Avelo also operates routes from Wilmington, Delaware, and New Haven, Connecticut.

The news release emphasized that strengthening and expanding air access to the island is “key to the economic development” of Puerto Rico and the tourism sector. It added that the last fiscal year was very active for the aviation industry, with several announcements of new routes and increased flight frequencies from major airlines such as Iberia, United, Avianca, JetBlue and Spirit.