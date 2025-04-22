Ávila Networks launches free online ordering platform for Puerto Rico restaurants

Ávila Networks’ new ordering system is designed to help restaurants manage online orders and connect with customers through social media.

Yamil Ávila, president of Ávila Networks, has announced the launch of a new online ordering system developed to help restaurants and food businesses manage operations digitally — efficiently and at no cost.

The platform is designed to streamline order reception and enable real-time transaction management, particularly for small and medium-sized food businesses that may not have access to enterprise-level technology.

“Our goal is to equip small and medium-sized businesses with tools that have typically only been available to large restaurant chains,” Ávila told News is my Business. “With this system, any eatery can step into the digital marketplace without the burden of major financial investment.”

Orders placed online are routed directly to the kitchen, speeding up service and reducing errors. The platform also integrates with social media platforms, such as Facebook, allowing businesses to send customer notifications, offer digital coupons and promote personalized deals.

Developed in collaboration with Oracle’s GloriaFood platform, the system supports both pickup and delivery services. Businesses can manage orders in real-time by confirming, rejecting or recovering unfulfilled transactions directly through the platform.

Another feature is the ability to add an order button to a business’ Facebook page, enabling customers to place orders without leaving the social media platform. The system also collects customer data to support targeted marketing efforts.

The ordering system includes setup instructions, guides and tutorials, while personalized support is available from Ávila Networks for businesses needing additional assistance.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its offerings with digital tools for nonprofits and fundraising efforts, such as virtual stores and donation platforms.

“With this launch, Ávila Networks reaffirms its mission to drive the digital transformation of Puerto Rico’s food industry — empowering local businesses with the tools they need to grow and succeed,” Ávila said.