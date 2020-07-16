Avon donates $16M to nonprofits, including $1.3M to local doctor’s alliance

July 16, 2020 206

Avon announced it has donated more than $16 million worth of products to numerous charitable organizations as part of its “continuing commitment to giving back and making a positive impact on the world.”

Donations include AMAR in Puerto Rico and Avon’s longtime partner, Feed the Children.

“Both organizations are crucial right now in providing supplies for those in need during the pandemic. Donations were also made to the Marine Toys for Tots program,” it said in a statement.

Avon Puerto Rico has donated $1.3 million in product donations to AMAR, Alianza de Médicos Al Rescate (Alliance of Physicians to the Rescue). AMAR is dedicated to taking medicines and essential items to communities in need.

For more than 25 years, it has provided free voluntary health services to the most vulnerable communities. Avon’s donations to AMAR month include clothing, personal care products, cosmetics, home products and more.

Feed the Children works closely with community partners like schools, civic organizations and food banks to serve the most vulnerable populations and others who may be experiencing difficulty due to a job loss in this uncertain environment.

This past month, Avon donated more than $13 million worth of products to Feed the Children to support these families in need. Over the last 16 years, Avon has donated more than 15 million pounds of personal care and beauty products, clothing, shoes and home essentials to Feed the Children bringing relief to millions of families, it confirmed.

The Marine Toys for Tots has received a $2.4 million toy donation from Avon to support its mission to collect and distribute new toys for less fortunate children during the holidays. Over 60,000 toys were sent from Avon to Toys for Tots for the upcoming holiday season.