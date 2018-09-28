FEMA awards P.R. some $56M in federal grants

September 28, 2018 302

The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed it has awarded Puerto Rico nearly $56 million in grants to cover Hurricane María-related expenses. The funds cover costs for emergency protective measures and debris removal.

Emergency protective measures are actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats either to lives, public health or safety, or significant additional damage to public or private property in a cost-effective manner.

The grants approved are allocated as follows:

More than $39 million to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority;

Nearly $5.7 million to the Mennonite General Hospital;

More than $5 million to the town of Carolina;

More than $2 million to the town of Loíza;

Nearly $2 million to the town of Cataño; and,

Nearly $2 million to the town of Las Piedras.

To date, the FEMA Public Assistance program has obligated nearly $3.8 billion in total funding to private nonprofit organizations, municipalities and Puerto Rico government agencies for expenses related to hurricanes Irma and María.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to presidentially declared municipalities, eligible government agencies and certain private nonprofit organizations. This assistance is granted for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities, the agency stated.

The program also encourages protection of these damaged facilities from future events by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process.

The Public Assistance Program is funded by FEMA and administered by the local government, which is responsible for ensuring that the eligible agencies, municipalities and nonprofits receive these awards as reimbursements after providing appropriate documentation.