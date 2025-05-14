Azmat A. Assur Award recognizes 4 outstanding STEM students

Mark Domzalski, director of the Azmat A. Assur Foundation, during the inaugural award ceremony for the Azmat A. Assur Award for Future STEM Scholars in San Juan.

Four public school students awarded new STEM scholarship in Puerto Rico.

Four outstanding public school students from Puerto Rico have been awarded the Azmat A. Assur Award for Future STEM Scholars, a new recognition program that supports young talent in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Each student will receive a $20,000 scholarship to support their four-year college education at local universities.

The inaugural award ceremony, held May 9 at the Caribe Hilton Hotel in San Juan, honored: Jerialys Febus-Ocasio from University Gardens High School in San Juan, who will study mechanical engineering at the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus; Paul Bird-Rivera from the Residential Center for Educational Opportunities in Ceiba (CROEC), who will pursue electrical engineering at UPR Mayagüez; Alejandra Tantao-Torres from CROEV in Villalba, who will begin studies in biology at UPR Río Piedras; and Joseángel Fonseca-Pérez from Luis Muñoz Rivera High School in Utuado, also headed to UPR Mayagüez for mechanical engineering.

“These young students represent the present and future of Puerto Rican innovation. Their dedication and excellence inspire us and strengthen our commitment to democratizing access to STEM opportunities for all sectors of the island,” said Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust CEO Lucy Crespo.

The award is part of a five-year partnership between the Science Trust and the Azmat A. Assur Foundation, with four new scholarships to be awarded each year. The selection process includes multiple evaluation stages such as essays, interviews and assessment of academic performance, leadership and community involvement.

“We’re proud to partner with the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust in celebrating the achievements of public school students who represent the best of Puerto Rico’s potential,” said Mark Domzalski, director of the Azmat A. Assur Foundation. “These awards not only recognize excellence but also help build bridges to lasting opportunities.”

In addition to the scholarships, the collaboration supports the Hexagon 3D Printing Lab at the Science Trust’s Ponce site, offering access to 3D printing technology through a low-cost membership for students, teachers and the public.

The partnership also includes the STEM+AI certification program for public school educators, which will benefit 25 teachers annually. The 2025 cohort begins in September.