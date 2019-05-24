Bacardi Ltd. announces 5th annual ‘Good Spirited Awards’

May 24, 2019 78

In continuation of its ongoing sustainability efforts, Bacardi Limited announced the recipients of its 5th annual Bacardi Limited “Good Spirited Awards.”

The winners came from Mexico, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Italy, China, and Puerto Rico, which was represented by Cataño’s Bacardi Corp. and the Wildlife Habitat Council.

In September 2018, Bacardi Corporation achieved the Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification – making it the first organization in Puerto Rico to achieve this status. A Bats Conservation Awareness project consisted of educating employees and visitors about bats and their contribution to the environment.

The initiative also marked the beginning of the Bacardi facility’s ongoing restoration of the natural forest area near the front of the campus, which is now home to four of the eight bat houses on property. The reforestation efforts will enhance the area’s value to birds, bats and other wildlife on site, the company said.

Launched in 2014, the awards recognize the employees, teams and facilities across the company’s global network that developed the best environmental programs through five different categories: Production facility, brand innovation, sustainable office, green champions or partnerships.

This year’s winners instituted programs to shift to renewable energy, reduce water use and waste, increase recycling efforts and amplify the Bacardi Limited No Straws campaign to decrease the amount of single-use plastic straws by one billion over the next two years. The awards acknowledge activities that took place between April 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019.

The Bacardi Limited Good Spirited initiatives provide the company with immediate and actionable plans to facilitate long-term environmental improvements across operations, global packaging and responsible sourcing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water use.