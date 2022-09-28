Type to search

Badeco partners with town, nonprofit to promote economic dev’t

Contributor September 28, 2022
From left: Caguas Mayor William Miranda and Trujillo Alto Mayor José Luis Cruz sign the agreement.

The Banco de Desarrollo Centro Oriental (BADECO), the Alianza Municipal de Servicios Integrados Inc. (AMSI) and the Municipality of Trujillo Alto have signed a collaborative service agreement to promote economic development initiatives to residents of the towns covered.

“Both BADECO and AMSI are part of the region’s economic development ecosystem. Both found points of support in common and one of them was the expansion of BADECO services to other municipalities outside the region but covered by AMSI,” said Caguas Mayor William Miranda, who chairs the Boards of BADECO and AMSI.

“From this collaboration comes the approach to Trujillo Alto and the vision of the fellow mayor regarding the range of possibilities that this agreement offers his municipality,” he said.

Trujillo Alto Mayor José Luis Cruz said, “the Municipality, understanding its responsibility to serve its communities and its citizens, has decided to insert itself in those projects, initiatives and efforts that result in the well-being of Trujillo Alto.”

AMSI, through its affiliates, will provide BADECO services and products to municipalities outside the central-eastern region, including financing for residents and businesses, as well as financial training and education.

AMSI is a nonprofit that began operations in 1991 under the name of Consorcio Caguas-Guayama. AMSI’s services include training and employment programs. It has offices or service centers in the towns of Aguas Buenas, Aibonito, Arroyo, Caguas, Cayey, Guayama, Gurabo and Trujillo Alto.

BADECO is the only community regional bank in Puerto Rico with the purpose of promoting equity and expanding opportunities for comprehensive development in the Central Region.

