Báilalo PR brings ‘Silent Disco Party Trips’ to Puerto Rico

Báilalo PR, a new company based on guided choreographies is bringing “Silent Disco Party Trips” to the island, a new tour service in which participants can dance while listening to music through noise canceling headphones and follow a choreographer.

Through the sessions, all the participants will listen to a list of songs, while wearing the headsets and touring the Condado Lagoon, as well as emulating the guide’s movements and choreographies.

“When I started this process, I already had some financial planning from other businesses to have an infrastructure that could help me,” said Julio Diaz, owner of Bailalo PR.

Diaz, also owner of Hold my Bags — a luggage and belongings storage company — and Aqua Experiences PR, an aquatic booking site, explained that the process to get documentation for businesses has gotten difficult and people should plan financially “for months and years.”

“In this business per se with permits, advice, acquisition of the buying and selling process, among others, we’re talking about $40,000 to $50,000. However, all these services cost us double or triple,” said Diaz.

The modality has already been around for more than a decade, but it is recently becoming popular in the United States, Spain, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Báilalo PR offers routes for the public, private events for birthdays, parties and special activities for companies or graduating classes that want to do something different.

“Right now, we have a two-for-one promotion, and the price is about $25 to $30 per person, but if you are a group, the price can drop to $20 per person,” said Diaz.

“The tour lasts an hour and 15 minutes and is about creating a planet inside our bubble,” said Diaz.

In the case of routes through Condado and Old San Juan, the tour is suitable for all people, and for private events the song list can be customized to include some selected songs, as well as the route to follow.

Companies and offices are increasingly turning to Silent Disco style parties to promote dynamics of integration and teamwork, he said.

The experience can be for people of all ages, and it’s practiced between games and tests that they must overcome in teams to the rhythm of the music.

“In the next 30 days we’re going to expand services to dance classes with silent technology and at the same time corporate groups,” said Díaz.