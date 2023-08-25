Type to search

Ballester Hermanos named Distributor of the Year by stateside co-op

The award seeks to recognize the development, innovation, and growth that Ballester Hermanos has shown and is based on the results produced by the company’s team.

Ballester Hermanos Inc.’s Food Services division has been conferred the Distributor of the Year award by multinational food purchasing and marketing cooperative Frosty Acres Brands, acknowledging the rapid growth the Puerto Rican company has seen.

“We’re pleased to honor Ballester Food Service with this important award. At Ballester Hermanos we see reflected the values of integrity, passion and commitment that represent the best in our industry,” said Bill Lewis, CEO of Frosty Acres Brands.

“Being selected among all distributors for this award is recognition of their dedication, exceptional growth and focus,” Lewis added.

Atlanta-based Frosty Acres Brands collaborates with independent food distributors in the United States, Canada, the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas and Bermuda. Its members consist of broadliners, wholesalers, retailers, C-store distributors, system distributors and center-of-the-plate specialists.

The company’s main objective is to unify and align the sales, marketing and procurement efforts of its members to achieve sustainable growth and a thriving food industry.

“This distinction highlights Ballester’s constant commitment to excellence and leadership in the food sector. It reaffirms our belief in working hard to always satisfy the needs of our customers,” Ballester Hermanos President Alejandro Ballester-González said.

“This recognition is a testament to the core values that guide each of our actions. We have been committed to quality, integrity and dedication to our clients and collaborators for more than 100 years. This award reinforces our determination to continue offering the best to those we serve,” said Ballester-González, who added that Ballester Hermanos has been a member of Frosty Acres Brands for 25 years.

