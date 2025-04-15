Bambina named best pizzeria in Puerto Rico, among top 50 in LatAm

The award was presented at the Italian Institute of Culture in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where Carlos Avilés, founder of Grupo Avilés and owner of Bambina, accepted the honor in person.

The Caguas restaurant was honored by 50 Top Pizza for its excellence in Neapolitan-style cuisine.

Bambina Pizzeria & Cocktail Bar in Caguas has been named one of the “50 Best Pizzerias in Latin America 2025” and recognized as the “Best Pizzeria in Puerto Rico” by the prestigious 50 Top Pizza guide.

The award was presented at the Italian Institute of Culture in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where Carlos Avilés — founder of Grupo Avilés and owner of Bambina — accepted the honor in person.

The 50 Top Pizza rankings are curated by Italian specialists through a rigorous evaluation process and are considered one of the most influential honors in the industry.

“We’ve always trusted our concept and the quality of our offering, but we never imagined that, in such a short time, Bambina would be so recognized by consumers in Puerto Rico and now by leading experts throughout Latin America,” Avilés said.

Since opening, Bambina has earned acclaim for its authentic Neapolitan pizza, creative cocktails and stylish ambiance. It was previously awarded “Best Pizza” by public vote at the Puerto Rico Pizza & Beer Fest 2024. The latest recognition further cements its reputation in Puerto Rico’s culinary scene.

Avilés credited the restaurant’s success to its team, especially head pizzaiolo Jozian Hernaiz. “His passion and commitment to authenticity and culinary excellence are essential to ensuring that Bambina remains a benchmark in Italian cuisine,” he said.

Grupo Avilés, led by Avilés, continues to grow across multiple sectors, including transportation, retail, gastronomy, renewable energy, real estate, and education. The recognition of Bambina adds to the group’s profile as a leader in quality and innovation in Puerto Rico.

Grupo Avilés has businesses in a variety of sectors, including transportation, retail, gastronomy, renewable energy, real estate and education.