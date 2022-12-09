Type to search

Banco Popular de Puerto Rico earns global innovation award

The local bank was among 10 organizational winners and one honorable mention for the 2022 BAI Global Innovation Awards.

Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR) has earned the 2022 “Innovation in Learning & Development” award from BAI, a nonprofit independent organization that delivers insights in financial services.

BPPR’s award was in the Innovation: Talent Lab & Skills Accelerator category.

Winners were selected by the BAI Innovation Circle, a panel of judges from around the world who are “at the forefront of innovation in the financial services sector.”

“Collectively, the winners represent outstanding contributions by teams and individuals and showcase inspiration from around the world. These global trailblazers have successfully designed and delivered innovations that positively improved customer relationships and served their communities in powerful ways,” said Debbie Bianucci, CEO of BAI and Innovation Circle judge.

“Innovation is a significant driver of the impact that successful financial services companies have on their customers and communities,” she said.

“The industry continues to bring powerful new approaches and solutions to better meet customer needs in new and different ways. The companies and individuals recognized this year were particularly creative and focused on addressing practical issues that made meaningful improvements for customers and employees,” she said.

The list of winners also includes Bank of America (USA), Dreams Technology (United Kingdom), Growsari (Philippines), Money Management International Inc. (USA), MVB Bank (USA), Payten Teknoloji A.S.-Paratika (Turkey), Standard Bank (South Africa), TIAA (USA), Union Bank of India (India), and BMO (USA).

