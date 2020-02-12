Banco Popular to support commercial customers affected by earthquakes

February 12, 2020 161

Banco Popular announced that, as part of its efforts to help mitigate problems caused by recent seismic events, it will be offering a series of orientations under the JumpStart program, for commercial customers affected in municipalities included in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s emergency declaration.

The initiative will be allocating funds for any need that has arisen as a result of the earthquakes that continue to shake different regions of Puerto Rico.

In addition, as part of the benefits, the program grants an accelerated evaluation process and more attractive financing terms than a regular loan, bank officials said.

Businesses that may benefit from this effort are those that are in: Adjuntas, Arecibo, Cabo Rojo, Ciales, Corozal, Guánica, Guayanilla, Hormigueros, Jayuya, Juana Díaz, Lajas, Lares, Las Marías, Maricao, Mayagüez, Morovis, Orocovis, Peñuelas, Ponce, Sábana Grande, San Germán, San Sebastián, Utuado, Villalba, and Yauco. The business must be part of Popular’s commercial client portfolio to receive the assistance.

Orientations will take place 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Feb. 12 at Costa Bahía, Guayanilla; Feb. 13 at Cabo Rojo La Hacienda branch; Feb. 21 at the Oscar E. Rodriguez Rivera amphitheater; and Feb. 24 at Celebration, Villa St. #227 in Ponce.

“It’s essential to support our businesses so they can restart operations as soon as possible. We’re committed to seeking options to facilitate access to capital through financing for the reconstruction or strengthening of businesses affected by recent seismic events, promoting Puerto Rico’s economic development,” Corina Camacho, vice president of commercial credit for Popular, said.

