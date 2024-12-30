Banesco USA grants $50K to 16 community entities in Puerto Rico

Click to print (Opens in new window)

From left: Sandra Martínez of Colegio San Juan Bosco; Maritza Abadía, president of Banesco USA Puerto Rico; and Andrea Carolina Curet of Taller Salud

The organizations support some of the most socially and economically disadvantaged communities.

Banesco USA awarded $50,000 in grants to 16 community-based nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico as part of its commitment to contribute to the island’s development and well-being.

The organizations serve some of the most socially and economically disadvantaged communities in Puerto Rico, providing affordable housing, economic development, education and social services.

The beneficiary organizations include Apoyo a Padres de Niños con Impedimentos (APNI), Asesores Financieros Comunitarios, Colegio San Juan Bosco, Corporación para el Financiamiento Empresarial del Comercio y las Comunidades (COFECC, in Spanish), Eco Recursos Comunitarios, Incubadora Bieke, Jóvenes de Puerto Rico en Riesgo, Producir, and Taller Salud.

“We’re honored to contribute to these organizations that support vulnerable populations in Puerto Rico in an extraordinary way,” said Maritza Abadía, president of Banesco USA in Puerto Rico.

“Our commitment is to continue contributing to the well-being of our communities through organizations with a proven track record that provide direct services to them,” she said.