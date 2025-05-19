Type to search

Banesco USA grants $9M loan to Econo Sierra Bayamón

NIMB Staff May 19, 2025
From left, standing: Juan Carlos Agosto, CEO of Store Management System LLC; Javier Agosto, owner of Oiremoc LLC; and Leonardo Maldonado, relationship manager at Banesco USA. Seated: Juan Agosto and Efigenio Rivera, co-owners of Store Management System; and Maritza Abadía, president of Banesco USA in Puerto Rico, during the closing of the $9 million loan for the Sierra Bayamón Econo supermarket renovation.
From left, standing: Juan Carlos Agosto, CEO of Store Management System LLC; Javier Agosto, owner of Oiremoc LLC; and Leonardo Maldonado, relationship manager at Banesco USA. Seated: Juan Agosto and Efigenio Rivera, co-owners of Store Management System; and Maritza Abadía, president of Banesco USA in Puerto Rico, during the closing of the $9 million loan for the Sierra Bayamón Econo supermarket renovation.

Store Management System will remodel the supermarket and add new services.

Banesco USA has granted a $9 million loan to Store Management System LLC, based in Comerío, Puerto Rico, to finance the purchase and remodeling of the Econo supermarket in Sierra Bayamón.

The renovation project includes creating or retaining 62 jobs. About $2 million of the investment will go toward upgrades such as a cafeteria, bakery, deli, frappes, and online order delivery and pickup through the Econo To Go app, to improve the customer experience and turn the supermarket into a full-service destination.

“Banesco continues to contribute to the local commercial sector through ECIP (Emergency Capital Investment Program of the U.S. Department of the Treasury), promoting the creation of jobs and economic activity,” said Maritza Abadía, president of Banesco USA in Puerto Rico. “We are proud to support the expansion plans of local entrepreneurs for the benefit of our communities.”

Banesco USA has originated more than $2 billion in ECIP-qualified and impact loans to support minority-owned and small businesses and underserved communities in South Florida and Puerto Rico.

“Our company is very grateful for the vote of confidence that Banesco USA has given us by granting this financing,” said Juan Carlos Agosto, CEO of Store Management System. “Banesco’s personalized customer service, agility and innovative products and services were key to deliver the loan needed for this expansion.”

He added that the Sierra Bayamón store serves multiple surrounding neighborhoods and that the renovation is meant to complement the overall shopping experience with new and expanded services.

This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
More information about Banesco USA’s services in Puerto Rico is available at its Hato Rey office or at banescousa.com.
Banesco USA offers innovative banking solutions for businesses
