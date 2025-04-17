Type to search

Banesco USA supports community organizations in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff April 17, 2025
From left: Stephanie López, Proyecto Matria; Sor Rosa Guerrero, Hogar del Niño El Ave María; Maritza Abadía, president of Banesco USA Puerto Rico; Sor Carmen Mata, Hogar del Niño El Ave María; Ivonne D. Carlo, Colegio San Juan Bosco; and Natalia Subirá, Centro CRECE.
Centro CRECE, Hogar del Niño El Ave María, Proyecto Matria and Colegio San Juan Bosco receive support for education and entrepreneurship initiatives

As part of its commitment to Puerto Rico’s development and well-being, Banesco USA has awarded grants to local community organizations that support disadvantaged populations through economic development, education, and social services.

This round of funding supports Centro CRECE, Hogar del Niño El Ave María, Proyecto Matria and Colegio San Juan Bosco.

“At Banesco USA we believe that our success is measured through the positive impact we make in our communities. Supporting community organizations is a critical part of our commitment to social responsibility, helping to build a better future for all,” said Maritza Abadía, market president of Banesco USA in Puerto Rico.

Banesco USA’s grant to Centro CRECE will support its Lemonade Day Program, an entrepreneurship initiative for elementary and middle school students. The program teaches children how to establish and run a business, developing skills such as goal setting, budgeting, business planning and marketing.

Hogar del Niño El Ave María, founded more than 27 years ago, serves children from newborns to age 3 who are victims of physical, mental or emotional abuse or abandonment. The organization provides comprehensive services and transitional housing. With the help of Banesco USA, it will make repairs to its facilities to ensure optimal conditions for the well-being and safety of the children.

A grant to Proyecto Libera, an entrepreneurship program by Proyecto Matria, will help provide continued support to women survivors of gender-based violence and female heads of household. The initiative offers guidance and skills training to promote economic independence and long-term stability for participants.

Finally, Colegio San Juan Bosco, located on the Cantera Peninsula, serves students from Cantera and surrounding G8 communities. Banesco USA’s donation will help expand the school’s scholarship fund, increasing access to education for low-income students.

