Banks, credit cards launch Apple Pay in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff March 19, 2025
Mastercard partnered with Oriental Bank to bring Apple Pay to Puerto Rico.
The service expands Mastercard and Visa contactless payments through Banco Popular and Oriental.

More than a decade after launching Apple Pay in the U.S. mainland, Apple has announced the service’s availability in Puerto Rico through partnerships with Mastercard, Visa, Banco Popular and Oriental Bank.

The launch provides consumers with a secure and convenient way to make transactions using Apple devices, reinforcing Puerto Rico’s transition toward a more digital-first economy, the companies said.

Apple Pay allows users to make contactless payments in stores by double-clicking the side button on their iPhone or Apple Watch, authenticating with Face ID, Touch ID or Optic ID, and holding the device near a payment terminal. The service is compatible with Mastercard and Visa credit and debit cards from participating banks.

“At Oriental, we are committed to providing an experience that adds value to our customers. With Apple Pay, we take another step toward our digital-first strategy, enabling easy, secure and private payments,” said Lumarie Vega, managing director of marketing and public relations at Oriental, which is offering the service to its Mastercard cardholders.

Banco Popular is also now offering Apple Pay for its Visa cardholders. Earlier this year, Popular Inc. CEO Ignacio Álvarez anticipated its arrival by summer.

Apple Pay can be used at grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, coffee shops, shopping malls, gas stations and other establishments that accept contactless payments. Users can also make in-app and online purchases on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Vision Pro without manually entering payment details.

