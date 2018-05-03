Barceloneta’s Premium Outlets says 12 more stores to reopen

Puerto Rico Premium Outlets announced that at least 12 additional retailers, including Ann Taylor, Nike, and Michael Kors will be opening their doors in the coming months.

With 48 stores already open, including Polo Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, Adidas, and American Eagle Outfitters, the property expects to have 60 stores and restaurants fully operational.

In May, in addition to Ann Taylor, Nike and Shoe Carnival, the center will welcome back Carter’s, Oshkosh B’Gosh and T-Mobile.

Shoppers can also expect to visit Aeropostale, Hot Topic and Finish Line, scheduled to open in June along with the highly anticipated reopening of fashion brand Michael Kors. Additional store openings are planned for the Fall, including the reopening of Sunglass Hut.

“The opening of these stores represents a significant step in the process of recovering from Hurricane María. These reopenings demonstrate the momentum that is building at the property and we are excited for our loyal customers and the community that have made us part of their lives,” said Ricardo Rivero, general manager at the property.

“We continue to work closely with our business partners in the reopening of even more stores and dining venues. We are committed to restoring Puerto Rico Premium Outlets to its status as the destination of choice for sought-after name brands that our shoppers love,” he said.

The center will be hosting a series of family-friendly activities during the upcoming months, such as Mothers’ Day, and Back to School promotions, including the island-wide two-day tax-free sale, which usually takes place on the second weekend of July.