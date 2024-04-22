Barullo Taberna Española unveils renewed menu of Spanish fare

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The traditional boquerones in vinegar is one of the many reimagined dishes on the restaurant's new menu.

It features both classic favorites and creative new dishes.

Barullo Taberna Española, known for its authentic Spanish dining experience, has introduced a revamped menu that highlights contemporary culinary techniques that celebrate the rich gastronomic heritage of the Iberian Peninsula.

This menu update, which comes slightly more than three years after its opening in San Juan’s Distrito T-Mobile, expands it tapas and main dishes offering, alongside a refreshed cocktail menu.

The new menu features both timeless Spanish classics and innovative creations. It includes tapas such as Galician-style octopus in green oil over steamed potatoes, Spanish chorizo cooked in wine, lamb meatballs, and traditional boquerones in vinegar.

The new main dishes include solomillo a caballo, an 8 ounce filet mignon with a fried egg, served over a combination of sweet plantains and piquillo peppers, all finished with crispy truffled onion. For seafood enthusiasts, there is a fresh cod filet a la Rioja, served with a sauce of roasted red peppers and tomatoes infused with green oil, accompanied by chickpeas and Spanish chorizo.

These innovative dishes are prepared with contemporary cooking techniques, ingredient fusions that enhance flavors, and are presented in a cutting-edge manner to provide a unique gastronomic experience.

Other additions include a pork “chuletón” with roasted pumpkin puree flavored with saffron and pollo chilindrón, a roasted chicken breast in a piquillo pepper sauce served with chopped potatoes.

The elaborate menu was led by the new chef of Barullo Taberna Española, Douglas Quijada, who has more than 20 years’ experience in hotels and restaurants in Central America and North America. Throughout his career, he has acquired knowledge and skills in a wide range of culinary styles and techniques spanning various global gastronomic traditions.

“We’re excited to present our revamped menu, which reflects the essence of Spanish cuisine with a modern and creative approach. Each dish has been meticulously crafted to provide an unforgettable gastronomic experience,” said Quijada.

Francisco Mariani, general manager of Distrito T-Mobile, noted, “One of our main objectives at the venue is to continually innovate the cultural, gastronomic and entertainment offerings to ensure our visitors have a memorable experience. These new dishes offer a unique fusion of flavors that will delight the palate with every bite. Additionally, we will continue to offer those dishes that have captivated our visitors and have become their favorites.”

The restaurant’s cocktail offerings, curated by La Barrita del Lado, are designed to complement the food and enhance the overall dining experience.

“Our goal was to create a creative cocktail menu that not only complements our culinary excellence but also adds dynamism and a unique sensory experience,” Mariani added.

Barullo also introduced “Noches de Marcha” every Friday starting at 9 p.m., featuring a variety of live DJ music. The name responds to a colloquial expression used in Spain that refers to nights of partying and fun in a lively atmosphere.

Moreover, every Wednesday, La Barrita del Lado hosts “Noches de Españoleo,” offering two-for-one appetizer specials during happy hour, discounts on house cocktails, and live music by Uby Casalduc, LereLere, Maruja and Ana del Rocío. Additionally, there will be free flamenco classes in the Cafecito area on the last Tuesday of each month starting April 23.

Lamb meatballs.

Fresh cod filet a la Rioja, served with a sauce of roasted red peppers and tomatoes infused with green oil, accompanied by chickpeas and Spanish chorizo.

Spanish chorizo in wine.

Pork “chuletón” accompanied by roasted pumpkin puree with saffron.

One of the new creative cocktails on the menu.

Barullo Taberna Española’s cocktail selection stands out for its expanded range of cocktails inspired by an evocative approach.

Octopus galician style in green oil over steamed potatoes.

The solomillo a caballo, an 8oz filet mignon accompanied by a fried egg, served over a combination of sweet plantains and piquillo peppers.