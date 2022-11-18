Type to search

Bayamón Heart and Lung Institute opens intensive care unit, surgery rooms

Contributor November 18, 2022
The operating rooms are outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment for cardiovascular and thoracic surgeries.

The Bayamón Heart and Lung Institute, a cardiology center located on the premises of the Bayamón Medical Center, announced the addition five beds in the cardiovascular intensive area and two new operating rooms outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment for cardiovascular and thoracic surgeries.

The institute, which opened its doors in 2019, currently offers valve surgery, transcatheter aortic valve replacement-TAVR, interventional cardiology, catheterization, electrophysiology, and specialized cardiac imaging services. This new phase adds Cardio Thoracic Surgery services.

“The opening of the new cardiothoracic surgery rooms together with the new cardiovascular intensive area reaffirms that we have the most complete and modern institute in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean,” said José Samuel Rosado, executive director of Bayamón Medical Center and the Puerto Rico Women and Children’s Hospital.

“We continue to transform cardiovascular health in Puerto Rico with the main goal of being able to provide Puerto Ricans with the best health services without having to leave the country,” he said.

The Institute has a staff of professionals, including interventional cardiologists, electrophysiologists and a cardio thoracic surgeon, he said.

