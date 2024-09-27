Bayamón, Puerto Rico, receives $213K grant from DOE for solar project 

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, at the lectern, flanked by other officials during her visit to Puerto Rico in July. (File photo)

The municipality will install solar panels and battery storage on its police headquarters as part of a $16.9 million national energy efficiency program.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced a new round of award recipients through the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) Program.

This round will distribute $16.9 million to 22 local governments and the state of New York, aimed at improving energy efficiency, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and lowering overall energy use.

Among the recipients, Bayamón, Puerto Rico, will receive $213,340 to install a roof-mounted solar array at its police headquarters. Dubbed the “Sustainable Security” project, this effort includes purchasing a battery storage system to ensure energy resilience during peak demand periods and outages. The project will track energy production and use, providing a model for renewable energy education in the community.

The EECBG Program, which is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and managed by the DOE’s Office of State and Community Energy Programs (SCEP), is designed to fund a wide range of decarbonization projects.

“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to increasing access to clean energy and boosting energy resilience through community-led initiatives,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “These investments are increasing renewable energy capacity, prioritizing environmental justice initiatives and accelerating energy efficiency projects at the local level.”

This marks the ninth round of formula awards granted by the EECBG Program since October, with nearly $180 million allocated to 233 communities to date. A total of 1,878 local governments, 774 tribes, five territories, the District of Columbia, and all 50 states are eligible to receive funds.

“The program is highly flexible, enabling entities to choose from 14 eligible categories of clean energy projects and programs to address clean energy goals,” the DOE said.

The EECBG Program supports the Justice40 Initiative, which aims to direct 40% of the overall benefits of federal climate and clean energy investments to disadvantaged communities. In addition to financial support, the DOE offers technical assistance to grantees, including resources such as Blueprints and Blueprint Cohorts to help communities develop impactful clean energy projects.

Applications for the EECBG Program are open to local governments until Oct. 31 and to tribes until May 31. Grantees can apply for traditional grants or vouchers for equipment rebates and technical assistance. More information is available on the EECBG Program website.View the complete list of projects.