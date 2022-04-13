Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico delivers agricultural programs to communities

From left: Dario Beltrán and Julio Rossy deliver a donation to Comedor de la Kennedy in 2021.

Agricultural company Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico observed National Nutrition Month throughout March by extending initiatives such as its Sow Program and Grow and Learn project to more communities throughout the island.

The activities represent Bayer’s commitment to support its communities and corporate vision of “Health for All, Hunger for None,” the company stated.

“One of the most important things that we can do as a company is to teach people the value of producing food. This not only empowers them to care for themselves but also for their families,” said Miguel A. Pereira, government affairs lead at Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico.

“Through our community programs, we are helping Puerto Ricans to do just that. We are taking advantage of Nutrition Month to raise awareness on these efforts, and we hope to continue them throughout the year,” he said.

National Nutrition Month activities included a third session of the company’s Sow Program for adults at the Parcelas Vázquez Community in Salinas. This program was implemented in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Office for Socioeconomic and Community Development (ODSEC for its Spanish acronym).

The Sow Program also offered a third installment for high school students at the Josefina León Zayas Specialized Mathematics and Sports School in Jayuya, in partnership with Pathstone Corporation Puerto Rico, Pereira confirmed.

The Sow Program offered first sessions for high school students at the Carmen Bozello de Huyke School in Arroyo in partnership with ODSEC, and for personnel of the State Agency, Food and Nutrition Services of the Puerto Rico Department of Education (AESAN for its Spanish acronym). Bayer Crop Science also extended its Grow and Learn program to elementary school students at the Carmen Bozello de Huyke School, in collaboration with ODSEC.

Finally, the company carried out a food drive at Bayer’s Juana Diaz’s site, collecting 636.16 pounds of food donated by the employees. The items, which included vegetables and non-perishable food items, were donated to nonprofit organization Comedor de la Kennedy, located at Kennedy Avenue in San Juan.

This is the second consecutive year that the company and the nonprofit have collaborated in this initiative to collect and donate food.