Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico donates 15K lbs. of agricultural products

July 15, 2020 187

As part of its commitment to the island’s southern region, Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico recently delivered 600 boxes of produce to Bayer employees, residents of the Las Ollas community in Santa Isabel, residents of the Santi community in Juana Díaz, and the Citizen Aid Office of the Municipality of Juana Díaz.

The company procured 15,000 pounds of products from southern Puerto Rican farmers to prepare the boxes. These contained Puerto Rican agricultural products such as melon, pepper, onion, banana, plantain, mango, squash, pineapple, and papaya.

Among the agribusinesses that participated in this initiative are farmers Andrés and Oscar Rodríguez and Jesús Flecha, in addition to Agro Banana, Martex Farms, and Gan Eden Farms. Bags with Bayer’s consumer health products were also delivered, Bayer officials said.

Miguel Pereira, Bayer’s government affairs lead in Puerto Rico, said the donation is part of the corporation’s “Health for all, hunger for none” vision.

It is also part of the Juana Díaz operation’s commitment to continue supporting local businesses — mainly in Juana Díaz and the southern part of the island — by purchasing from the regional network of goods and services providers, he said.

“In light of the developing situation on COVID-19, this is truer today than ever,” said Pereira.

“Bayer is well-positioned to help contain the COVID-19 outbreak. In close collaboration with authorities, industry partners, and other stakeholders, we are mobilizing resources to provide short-term relief and find appropriate treatment in the medium term,” he said.