Bayer helps Juana Díaz Head Start centers prepare for emergencies

August 26, 2020 108

Ahead of the start of the new school year and at the peak of Puerto Rico’s hurricane season, Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico announced it has donated emergency preparedness kits to the families participating in the Juana Díaz Head Start program.

The company donated an emergency response kit to each of the 305 participating families in the southern municipality, which includes a first aid kit, hand sanitizer, emergency whistle, and Bayer health products.

“This new school year has been an atypical one, particularly for families in southern Puerto Rico,” explained Eric Torres, site enablement lead at Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico. “This semester begins with a COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in addition to the seismic activity that continues to affect southern Puerto Rico.”

“We want our youngest students, and their families, to feel prepared for any emergency, and we’re very proud to contribute with these kits,” Torres said.

The emergency response items were delivered to parents during the orientation activity for the new school year, held at the Dolores “Toyita” Martínez Coliseum in Juana Díaz.

“We had a very good interaction with the nurse in charge of the Head Start program, Milagros Pabón, and the director, Julio Rivera, during the delivery of the kits,” said Natalia Vázquez-Claudio, Bayer Crop Science’s liaison in charge of coordinating the initiative.

This is the second project that the Head Start Program in Juana Díaz and Bayer Crop Science team up for in preparation for the school year, including the renovation of 14 Head Start centers in the town last year.