Bayer, ODSEC renew alliance to expand farming sustainability programs

NIMB Staff May 20, 2025
Officials from Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico and the Office for Socioeconomic and Community Development (ODSEC, in Spanish) meet to renew their partnership agreement.
Two programs will reach more communities in Puerto Rico, now including older adults through the government’s Vida Plus program.

Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico and the Office for Socioeconomic and Community Development, known as ODSEC in Spanish, have renewed and expanded their collaboration agreement to support agricultural education, food security and community development in Puerto Rico.

The updated agreement extends existing initiatives in the island’s northern, central and southern regions, focusing on schools and community groups.

“This has been one of the most enriching experiences of my life,” said Frederick Ortiz, leader of Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico’s station. “There is nothing like seeing the spark of knowledge and hope in children’s eyes. At Bayer, we firmly believe that education and agriculture are engines of change. Through this program and the ‘Siembra’ program, we are planting not just seeds, but the future.”

The agreement includes two initiatives. The “Crece y Aprende” (“Grow and Learn”) program works with schools and community organizations to incorporate sustainability and self-management into classroom instruction.

The “Siembra” (“Plant”) program focuses on youth and adults, providing training in agricultural practices with an emphasis on entrepreneurship. Participants learn to grow food, start small businesses or lead community agriculture efforts.

“Reaffirming our commitment to environmental sustainability and community empowerment is essential,” said ODSEC Director Roberto Lefranc. “Through education, training and partnerships, we contribute to the self-sufficiency and socioeconomic development of residents across Puerto Rico. The renewal and expansion of our collaboration with Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in promoting the social and economic well-being of our 78 municipalities.”

Since the partnership began in June 2021, 2,959 children, youth, adults and older adults have participated in the programs. The new agreement includes participants from ODSEC’s Vida Plus program for older adults and may lead to future partnerships with the Department of Agriculture and the Administration for Families and Children (ADFAN, in Spanish) of the Family Department.

“At Bayer, we recognize that working with government agencies in Puerto Rico is key to generating lasting community impact,” said Alex Muñiz-Lasalle, government relations specialist at Bayer Puerto Rico. “Creating and strengthening these alliances allows us to join forces, share resources and implement sustainable solutions that promote social, economic and environmental well-being.”

Bayer and ODSEC officials said the agreement reflects their continued focus on agriculture training and environmental education across Puerto Rico.

