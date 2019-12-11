Bella Group opens new $5M Flagship Ford dealership in Carolina

December 11, 2019 135

Puerto Rican vehicle distribution and sales company, Bella Group, recently inaugurated the new Flagship Ford dealership in Carolina, a project that entailed a $5 million investment and more than a year to complete.

The 33,939 square-foot facilities includes sale, parts and service areas that sit on a six-acre plot near the Escorial neighborhood. The concessionaire started operations in September 2018 in provisional facilities during the construction process.

Flagship Ford has 44 employees and the operation marks the start of a relationship between Bella Group and Ford, said Bella Group President Carlos López-Lay.

“This year, Flagship Ford has been number one in sales in the retail category and this has been the result of our great effort to move the brand and maximize the great potential it has,” he said. “The response to models such as the Ford EcoSport, the F-150 pick-up and the Ranger has been formidable,” he said, noting Flagship’s performance has in turn resulted in a significant increase in sales for the brand.

Luz Elena del Castillo, Ford’s managing director for the region of Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean said, “the presence of Flagship Ford in Carolina reinforces the reach of our brand in the local market. With the opening of these modern facilities and joining Bella Group’s solid experience in the automotive industry with our dealer network in Puerto Rico, we continue to fuel Ford’s growth.”

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.