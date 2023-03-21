Bella Group, The Electric Factory launch Honda Kids robotics program

In Honda Kids, students had the opportunity to build their own smart car while developing logic and math skills, learning to program and create in a fun way with code blocks and electronics.

Bella Group has launched a new project called Honda Kids, an initiative focused on stimulating children’s interest in science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM).

The program also offered several car-related activities and simulation games. This program is developed by The Electric Factory (THEF), a digital technology company responsible for handling the digital strategy of the brands represented by Bella Group in Puerto Rico.

“At Bella Group, we always look for opportunities to promote children’s educational development. Honda worked on this innovative project with our digital agency, The Electric Factory,” said Carlos López-Lay, CEO of Bella Group.

“The program seeks to promote programming, mathematics, design and mechanical skills that will help them learn about cars and foster critical thinking skills. Honda Kids is a fun and creative way to make the most of students’ time and offer a unique learning experience; our goal is to spark their interest in science and technology in the hope that they continue to develop it in the future,” he said.

Honda Kids was held for a period of six weeks with 11 students from the Integrated Municipal Educational System of San Juan and five children of Bella Group team members. During this period, students ages 11 to 14 were introduced to the basic concepts of electrical circuits, as well as learning how smart cars work by discovering the world of electronics, mechanics and programming.

“We are excited that eleven students from the Integrated Municipal Education System of San Juan are part of the Honda Kids program. We recognize the importance of incorporating extracurricular activities that stimulate learning by integrating such important disciplines as science, technology, engineering, art and math,” said Maritere González, the first lady of San Juan.

“We thank Bella Group and The Electric Factory for their commitment to youth and for developing this outstanding initiative. We wish the students who are part of Honda Kids great success,” she said. “We’re sure that we will witness how this experience will mark their development to improve the quality of life of all Puerto Ricans and why not, the whole world.”

Meanwhile, Avedis Boudakian, co-founder of The Electric Factory, said, “At The Electric Factory, we are pleased to have carried out the Honda Kids program and to have the support and trust of Bella Group to make it a reality, contributing to the growth of young Puerto Ricans, who will be the leaders and entrepreneurs of tomorrow.”

“We congratulate Bella Group for their commitment to educational development and hope that this unique learning experience continues to grow, inspiring other companies to develop similar initiatives and believing in a more innovative, sustainable, and equitable future,” Boudakian said.

Bella Group plans to expand the program in the future to continue contributing to the stimulation of creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving and collaboration skills of young children in Puerto Rico, the company confirmed.