Bella International commits $300K to Casa Cuna children’s shelter

San Juan municipal officials, headed by Mayor Miguel Romero (center) receive the donation from Carlos López-Lay (second from right) for Casa Cuna.

Puerto Rico-based automotive distributor Bella International has entered into a “moral and financial alliance with the Casa Cuna de San Juan through a $300,000 donation to provide direct services to the children residing in the municipal institution.

The company made its donation to Madrinas de Casa Cuna de San Juan Inc., enabling the children’s shelter to continue its mission of serving the basic needs, as well as the physical and emotional well-being of children between the ages of 0 and 3, survivors of abuse, neglect or voluntary surrender of custody, representatives said.

“The Casa Cuna de San Juan is one of the most important projects for the Municipality of San Juan, it is a pillar in the programmatic plan that we have established for the development of our city,” San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero said.

Bella Group delivered the first installment of the donation, $75,000, this during a ceremony at San Juan City Hall.

Casa Cuna de San Juan attends to a child population that resides in the institution and which arrives when the Department of the Family takes away custody or minors whose custody is voluntarily handed over by their parents or legal guardians. The institution also has an adoption agency license.

“Bella Group maintains its unwavering commitment to Puerto Rico and where there is a need, we will be there,” Bella International President Carlos López-Lay. “Casa Cuna requires that we give it the human and economic support to continue attending to the needs of these children who deserve a better future. I’m confident that with this contribution we’ll help continue moving Puerto Rico forward.”