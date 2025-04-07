Type to search

LimPiaR awarded $40K from Ben & Jerry’s Foundation

NIMB Staff April 7, 2025
LimPiaR officials said the organization will continue supporting communities in Puerto Rico through waste reduction and environmental education efforts.
The environmental nonprofit will use the funds to support waste reduction and education efforts in Puerto Rico.

Nonprofit foundation LimPiaR has received a $40,000 grant from the Ben & Jerry’s Foundation to support its mission of reducing waste and raising ecological awareness in coastal and community areas in Puerto Rico.

The funding will help expand LimPiaR’s efforts in education, community engagement and grassroots leadership development, the organization said.

“We’re thrilled to receive this support from the Ben & Jerry’s Foundation,” said Auraluz Guzmán, educational director at LimPiaR. “This grant isn’t just an investment in our organization — it’s a vote of confidence in the volunteers, staff, educators and community leaders who are working every day to create a more sustainable Puerto Rico.”

The Ben & Jerry’s Foundation, which follows a trust-based philanthropy model, emphasized the importance of relationships and community-led solutions in its funding approach. 

Its employee-led grantmaking committee selected LimPiaR “based on the strength of its proposal and the impact of its on-the-groundwork addressing Puerto Rico’s waste management challenges,” the nonprofits stated.

LimPiaR’s ongoing initiatives include coastal cleanups, ecological education workshops, leadership training, recycling programs and public campaigns promoting waste reduction. The nonprofit also develops tools and resources to help individuals take environmental action in their communities.

The organization said it will continue to invest in and support Puerto Rico communities through its environmental programming and advocacy.

