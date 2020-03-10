Better Business Bureau partners with SBA in P.R. to restore local presence

March 10, 2020 183

The Better Business Bureau of Southeast Florida signed an agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration in Puerto Rico, marking “a new stage for the BBB” in its mission to reestablish relations in the Puerto Rico area.

As part of the strategic alliance, the BBB will provide the SBA with educational content for business, and opportunities for programs and services for SBA affiliates, and will also disseminate information on SBA programs and services to BBB members.

“This is when the Puerto Rico community needs us,” said BBB President Rodney Davis.

“With all the reconstruction that has happened on the island in recent years, consumers need a source to look for businesses they can trust, and good business needs a platform where they can promote their good practices,” he added. The BBB’s mission is to promote ethics and transparency among the business community.

BBB fulfills its mission by creating a reliable business community, establishing ethical standards for market confidence, supporting transparency between businesses and consumers, educating businesses, and denouncing inappropriate business behaviors.

The signing of this alliance is part of a series of events in which BBB will participate this week, starting with a convention of presidents of other BBBs in the continental United States.

Meanwhile, SBA District Director Yvette T. Collazo said the entities share the goal of promoting the interests of small businesses and fostering an environment in which they can thrive.

“We’re committed to working together to expand knowledge about the tools and resources available to help existing and new entrepreneurs reach their full potential, generate jobs and further develop our local economy,” she said.

The BBB has historically been known as an entity that receives and resolves consumer complaints toward business. However, the organization also provides services and programs to the business community that vary from virtual training for business owners, consumer advice, and verified business listings, among others.

The BBB aims to promote these services in Puerto Rico this year, representatives said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.