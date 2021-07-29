Big 7 Travel names Culebra among top 50 islands in the world

Flamenco Beach is constantly ranked among the top in the world. (Credit: Discover Puerto Rico)

Global travel site Big 7 Travel has officially released its annual list of “The 50 Best Islands in The World,” where Puerto Rico’s pristine island municipality of Culebra ranked 42nd.

“Culebra is one of Puerto Rico’s most stunning gems, just 20 miles off the coast of Fajardo. It’s surrounded by more than 20 cays and vibrant underwater landscapes, making it a haven for those interested in getting closer to ocean life while snorkeling or diving,” the travel guide stated.

“Its famous beach, Flamenco Beach, is constantly ranked among the top beaches in the world and will leave you in awe,” it added.

This year’s list is topped by Lummi Island in Washington, which it described as “a sleepy, scenic island with a thriving artist community, local and organic dining, and stunning vistas of the Salish Sea.”

At the bottom of the list is Côn So’n — also known as Côn Lôn— which is the largest of a 16-island archipelago. The island is a 45-minute flight from Ho Chi Minh City.

“This diverse list spans from tropical cays in Puerto Rico to the archipelago islands of Iceland. From Mallorca to the Maldives, consider this your essential vacation guide. Using aggregated scores from previous media results, and contributions from the Big 7 Travel editorial team, these are the most amazing islands to visit right now,” the travel site stated.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.