Bluetide invests $200K in ocean related technologies, specialized vessels

Bluetide Puerto Rico Inc., in charge of developing a whole-island approach to coastal resource management for disaster mitigation and resilience, workforce development and the Blue Economy in the Caribbean, has purchased two custom vessels to advance oceanographic and scientific research and technology development in the region, it announced.

The investment of more than $200,000 was financed through a grant received from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. The 24-foot vessels will be used as part of the innovation and development programs for maritime technology, scientific research, certifications and training, among others, the company said.

Bluetide is developing a scientific diving program and a disaster preparedness certification as part of its projects.

“The goal of buying this equipment is to be able to offer different memberships and services for students, professors, researchers and sea lovers, said Rita Angleró, executive director of the organization.

“We expect that Bluetide will become a facilitator and pioneer in providing technical and scientific tools to those who seek to develop maritime activities in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean,” she said.

Fernando Pérez, president and owner of Boats R Us, said that having been selected by Bluetide to buy its first marine vehicles “has been a true privilege.”

“We believe in advising our customers, and we strive to help by offering the boats that are most suitable to their needs. These vessels will be of great help to advance the purpose of Bluetide in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean and generate an economic impact on the island,” he added.

