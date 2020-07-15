Bluetide Puerto Rico seeks candidates to build research vessel

July 15, 2020 223

Bluetide Puerto Rico Inc (BTPRI) announced it has opened a call for Request for Information (RFI) to identify potential candidates capable of developing, building and delivering a 66’ Regional Class Research Vessel (RCRV).

“The purpose of this RFI is to gain information like, facility requirements to construct the RCRVs including capabilities and capacity, a measure of industry interest in constructing the RCRVs, identification of shipyards to receive the RCRV Request for Proposals, and more,” said Rita Angleró, executive director of BTPRI.

BTPRI is the first nonprofit organization established and chartered with the mission of fostering the ocean economy “blue economy” sectors in the U.S. Caribbean.

“BTPRI believes that the appropriate framework and mechanisms could be established to prepare, design, and plan innovative programs to capitalize on, and expand the coastal, marine, and maritime opportunities in a fully integrated and cross-collaborative manner,” it said in a statement.

Those interested in participating can obtain the RFI documents, free of charge through the Bluetide Puerto Rico website. The deadline to submit proposals is Aug. 14, 2020 on or before 11:59 p.m. via email.