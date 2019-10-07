Boots to Business program reaches 100K participant milestone

October 7, 2019 126

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that more than 100,000 current and aspiring veteran business owners have participated in the Boots to Business training course since the program began in January 2013.

The Boots to Business program provides entrepreneurial education and training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses (including members of the National Guard and Reserve) via the U.S. Department of Defense’s Transition Assistance Program.

The program is administered as a collaborative effort between SBA district offices and resource partners, which include Veterans Business Outreach Centers, Women’s Business Centers, SCORE, America’s Small Business Development Centers and grant partners.

“Since launching the Boots to Business program in Puerto Rico in April of 2014, we have conducted 13 sessions, delivering a hands-on entrepreneurship curriculum to 196 transitioning service members and their spouses,” said SBA District Director Yvette T. Collazo.

“We reiterate our commitment of empowering our veterans and providing them with resources such as our Veterans Business Outreach Center, so they may go on to build successful businesses, create jobs and provide for their families,” she said.

Each year, SBA helps more than 200,000 veterans, service-disabled veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserve, and military spouses start, grow and expand their businesses.