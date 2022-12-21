Boricuas in the diaspora can drink a Medalla Light in Puerto Rico, virtually

The augmented reality experiences that seek to bring the Puerto Rican flavor, culture, and warmth can be enjoyed by scanning the 12-pack of the island’s flagship beer.

With the help of technology, Medalla Light will bring Puerto Ricans living in the United States closer to the island through its “A Taste of Puerto Rico” campaign, which will offer them the opportunity to enjoy experiences on the island virtually.

Depending on what time it is in Puerto Rico, people will be transported virtually to an iconic place to enjoy the culture and atmosphere, while drinking their beer, said Jorge Bracero, chief marketing officer of Cervecera de Puerto Rico.

“Medalla is always looking for creative and innovative ways to make Puerto Ricans who are away feel at home,” he said. “With its original and fresh essence, our beer is part of the Puerto Rican experience, and so we will continue exporting to more cities in the United States to take the island to wherever they are.”

The virtual experiences include a visit to Luquillo beach with a view of the Yunque waterfall, a sunset on the Rincón beach with a view of the Cabo Rojo Lighthouse and hanging out in the Placita de Santurce and Old San Juan.

These locations were replicated and animated virtually and will come to life in high definition through a high-performance 3D visualization engine, generating an immersive 360° experience in which each view has visual and auditory references and stimuli of the place, to maximize the experience.

“For years, Puerto Rico has invited visitors to experience the island’s unique culture, tropical climate, and breathtaking locales, from mountains to rainforests and beautiful beaches,” said Leah Chandler, chief marketing officer of Discover Puerto Rico.

“We’re excited to partner with Medalla Light, an iconic beer brand on the island, to offer those special experiences virtually to the diaspora at their fingertips with ‘A Taste of Puerto Rico’ campaign,” she said.

As part of the campaign, consumers will be able to participate in a raffle for an all-expenses-paid trip to Puerto Rico for two people, which includes: round trip tickets, stay, transportation and limited expenses. Interested people may participate until March 31, 2023.

The product can be bought at different locations in states where Medalla Light is already sold: Florida, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Illinois, Georgia, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, New Hampshire and Tennessee and New York.