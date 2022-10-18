Bóveda restaurant opens in Hato Rey’s Golden Mile financial district

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Framed in a dramatic wooden architectural structure crafted from 1,500 birch pieces, Bóveda aims to be “an intimate yet casual space where diners can enjoy a fine dining experience,” Chef-owner Carol Reyes said.

The Bóveda | Chef Carol Reyes restaurant recently opened at the Popular Center building in the heart of Hato Rey’s Golden Mile financial district, creating 28 jobs.

The haute cuisine eatery spans 4,220 square feet comprising separate dining room and bar areas with a combined capacity of 97 customers. The investment associated with opening the restaurant was undisclosed.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and features a Spanish-inspired menu with a modern twist, chef-owner Reyes, a graduate from the Culinary Institute of America in New York, said.

“Bóveda was conceived as a haute cuisine proposal with a Spanish influence tempered with the most contemporary trends,” said Reyes, who prior to launching her restaurant worked as chef de cuisine at Bodegas Compostela and the 1919 restaurant at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel.

“This challenge is a real privilege,” the Puerto Rican chef said.

Framed in a dramatic wooden architectural structure crafted from 1,500 birch pieces, Bóveda aims to be “an intimate yet casual space where diners can enjoy a fine dining experience,” she said.

The restaurant’s dinner menu features dishes such as lobster salad with pickles, celery, marinated clams and spicy tomato gazpacho, grilled octopus with sobrassada aioli, pickled chilli and roasted potatoes, and gnocchi with duck confit, roasted mushrooms, truffle emulsion and duck crackling.

Main dishes include cod maw with cumin, chickpeas and fried tomato, a duo of lamb loin and ribs in a red pepper glaze, with roasted eggplant and roasted shallots and the rice or “fideuá” of the day with fried pepper and aioli with milk.

The cocktails menu at the bar includes classics such as the Manhattan, Old Fashioned and Paper Plane, as well as signature creations including the ¡Venga, Maja!, featuring a gin base, lavender, pink grapefruit and prosecco, and Mamaví, with aged rum, lime and Puerto Rican maví.

The dessert menu includes the signature Citrus with crunchy meringue, honey ice cream, spiced streusel, and grapefruit cream, as well as favorites such as Catalan cream.