Boys & Girls Clubs looking to recruit 100 professionals for its programs

Available positions span a variety of roles, from educators and social counselors to technology experts and recreation instructors.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico announced the launch of a recruitment campaign, “Jobs that transform,” aimed at hiring 100 professionals to fill various positions in its programs.

The organization is seeking professionals in education, social work, recreation, technology and administration to join its team. These individuals will contribute to the lives of more than 12,000 people annually through educational services and programs across its 18 service centers in Puerto Rico.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico believes in the power of education and emotional support to change the course of the lives of boys, girls, young people and their families,” the nonprofit’s officials said.

“Its programs are designed to provide a safe and nurturing environment where children and youth can learn, grow and thrive. Now, it is looking for 100 passionate professionals in child and youth development who share his vision and want to contribute to making a positive difference in their communities,” they added.

Available positions include roles such as educators, social counselors, technology experts and recreation instructors. The nonprofit seeks professionals with a strong work ethic, a commitment to youth development, and a desire to make a difference in the lives of others.

“Our employees, who today total more than 275, are the backbone of our organization. Every day, they work tirelessly to empower children and youth, make the experience in our centers fun, while helping them achieve their goals by addressing the gap of learning and social-emotional development,” said Olga Ramos-Carrasquillo, the president of Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico.

She highlighted the organization’s 55-year history as a transformative force in communities where a significant number of students live below the federal poverty level.

“Working at [Boys & Girls Club Puerto Rico] is an enriching experience that not only provides the opportunity to positively impact the lives of thousands of children, young people and families, but also allows for the personal and professional growth of those who are part of this cause,” she said.

“Our organization is built on the commitment, passion and dedication of our team, and together we create an environment where we all thrive. In each participant that we help create new dreams and reach their maximum potential, we find our greatest reward and motivation to move forward,” Ramos-Carrasquillo said.

The recruitment campaign will be conducted on social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, as well as in other media outlets.